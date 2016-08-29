Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute: Iraqi spokesman

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional authorities in northern Iraq will discuss a dispute on oil revenue sharing during bilateral talks on Monday, a government spokesman said.

The oil issue will be among the topics to be discussed in Baghdad by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Nechirvan Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Iraq's oil ministry said on Friday it would consider selling crude through Iran should talks with the autonomous Kurdish region about oil exported through Turkey fail.