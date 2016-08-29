FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute: Iraqi spokesman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Iraqi government, Kurds to start talks about oil dispute: Iraqi spokesman

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi addresses the media during a joint news conference with Iraqi Kurdish President Massoud Barzani in Arbil, April 6, 2015.Azad Lashkari/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi government and the Kurdish regional authorities in northern Iraq will discuss a dispute on oil revenue sharing during bilateral talks on Monday, a government spokesman said.

The oil issue will be among the topics to be discussed in Baghdad by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Nechirvan Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Iraq's oil ministry said on Friday it would consider selling crude through Iran should talks with the autonomous Kurdish region about oil exported through Turkey fail.

Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.