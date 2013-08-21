FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb attacks halt Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline: Iraq officials
#World News
August 21, 2013 / 8:00 AM / in 4 years

Bomb attacks halt Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline: Iraq officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two bomb attacks halted the flow of crude oil through a pipeline running from Iraq’s Kirkuk oil fields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey, causing severe damage, two Iraqi oil officials said on Wednesday.

One bomb attack took place at around 0100 local time on Wednesday near Hadhar in Nineveh Province, 80 km (50 miles) south of Mosul. Another section of the line was also attacked near Fatha, between Kirkuk and the northern city of Baiji, the officials said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely

