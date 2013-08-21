Bomb attacks halt Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline: Iraq officials

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two bomb attacks halted the flow of crude oil through a pipeline running from Iraq’s Kirkuk oil fields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey, causing severe damage, two Iraqi oil officials said on Wednesday.

One bomb attack took place at around 0100 local time on Wednesday near Hadhar in Nineveh Province, 80 km (50 miles) south of Mosul. Another section of the line was also attacked near Fatha, between Kirkuk and the northern city of Baiji, the officials said.