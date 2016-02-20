Sabotaged oil pipeline to Turkey to be repaired next week: source

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A pipeline sabotaged in Turkey last Tuesday halting oil flows from northern Iraq to a Turkish port is expected to be repaired next week though the situation is complicated by security issues, an industry source said on Saturday.

The pipeline, which carries around 600,000 barrels per day of crude to Ceyhan port from fields in Iraq’s Kurdish region and Kirkuk was sabotaged in the Urfa area of Turkey and oil flows were halted for a fifth day on Saturday, officials and industry sources said.

Turkish energy officials declined to comment on the outage.

An official from the state-run North Oil Company (NOC) that operates the Kirkuk fields said the halt in exports had forced them to cut production to around 120,000 bpd from 200,000 bpd before the suspension.

The NOC is now pumping around 30,000 bpd of oil to the small refinery of Kirkuk and diverting around 70,000 bpd to storage depots near the city.