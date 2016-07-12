FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Supertankers loading oil at Iraq's Basra port after pipeline leak repair
July 11, 2016 / 5:31 PM / a year ago

Supertankers loading oil at Iraq's Basra port after pipeline leak repair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A crane and vessels are seen at the Al-Basra terminal in southern Iraq September 28, 2011.Atef Hassan

BAGHDAD/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Two supertankers are loading crude at Iraq's southern port of Basra, resuming operations after a brief outage caused by an oil pipeline leak that has been repaired, shipping sources said.

Supertankers Front Commodore and New Frontier are currently loading oil at the Basra Oil Terminal, they said on Tuesday.

Basra Light crude oil loading had been suspended at two export terminals in Iraq's main oil export port on Sunday, stoking worries of a lengthy outage and driving up global crude prices. [O/R]

However, on Monday, the Iraqi oil ministry said the leak at Iraq's southern port of Basra had been repaired and pumping had resumed without affecting exports.

"At eleven o'clock this morning (12.00 noon ET), oil pumping was resumed through a number of docks in Basra port after repairing a simple leakage that occurred in an oil pipeline," ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Reporting by Saif Hameed and Stephen Kalin in BAGHDAD, Keith Wallis and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
