Shell to hand over Iraq's Majnoon oilfield by end June 2018: Iraqi oil officials
#Commodities
November 8, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Shell to hand over Iraq's Majnoon oilfield by end June 2018: Iraqi oil officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell agreed to exit the Majnoon oilfield and hand over its operation to the state-run Basra Oil Co. by the end of June 2018, two oil officials close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Staff members work at the booth of Royal Dutch Shell at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RC1D203190B0

A letter signed by Iraqi oil minister Jabar Luaibi, dated Aug. 23 and seen by Reuters, gave approval for the Anglo-Dutch company to quit Majnoon, a major oilfield near Basra which started production in 2014.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
