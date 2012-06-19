Iraq oks $843 million oil contract with Weatherford: government

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Cabinet approved an $843 million service contract on Tuesday with U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford (WFT.N) to build six crude production facilities in Iraq’s southern Zubair oilfield, the cabinet said in a statement.

Italy’s ENI, U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp and South Korea’s KOGAS signed a 20-year deal with Iraq to develop Zubair. They set an eventual output target of 1.2 million barrels per day by 2017.