KUWAIT Iraq's southern crude oil exports have averaged 3.163 million barrels per day so far in March on bad weather and lower production due to field maintenance, two industry sources said, as the country seeks to comply more with OPEC output cuts.

OPEC's second-largest producer has been under pressure to reduce production as part of a global pact to limit supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other leading oil producers including Russia agreed in December to cut their combined oil output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of the year.

Production in March has been reduced by more than its share of 210,000 bpd required under the OPEC accord, the sources said, adding that output from the country's biggest oilfield Rumaila is now down by around 70,000 bpd to 1.380 million bpd due to maintenance.

Iraq has cut by some 210,000 bpd from its southern fields developed by international oil companies and other fields managed by its national oil firms, the industry sources said.

Northern production have been reduced by around 30,000-40,000 bpd so far in March from February, the sources added.

Speaking in Kuwait, where a committee set up to monitor compliance with production cuts is convening, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Saturday his country was in full compliance with the output-cut agreement.

Exports from southern Iraq -- the outlet for most of the country's crude -- in the first 14 days of March have averaged 3.25 million bpd, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters and by an industry source. Southern exports were 3.27 million bpd in February.

Iraq's exports can be volatile day-to-day, affected by bad weather and technical snags among other factors.

The bulk of Iraq's oil is exported via the southern terminals. Smaller amounts are shipped from northern Iraq via Ceyhan in Turkey.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Sandra Maler)