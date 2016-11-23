FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Iraq willing to cut oil output in OPEC's plan to boost prices - minister
November 23, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 9 months ago

Iraq willing to cut oil output in OPEC's plan to boost prices - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi of Iraq addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is willing to cut its crude oil output as part of OPEC's plan to reduce global supply and boost crude prices, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Wednesday in Baghdad.

"What we lose in lowering production we will gain in oil revenues," he said. "Our priority is to raise the price of a barrel of crude".

Abadi's comments are the clearest indication so far that Baghdad will support an OPEC plan to cut production by 4-4.5 percent when it meets on Nov. 30 in Vienna.

Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Greg Mahlich

