Iraqi parliament approves ex-Iraqi PM Nuri al-Maliki, ex-premier Iyad Allawi and ex-parliament speaker Nujaifi as vice presidents
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament on Monday approved for the posts of vice president the last prime minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi‘ite Islamist, Sunni politician Usama al-Nujaifi, former parliament speaker, and Iyad Allawi, a secular Shi‘ite and former premier.

Maliki was prime minister for eight years and fought until the last minute to stay on for a third term. He stepped down in August only after coming under intense pressure from the country’s Sunni, Shi‘ite and Kurdish political blocs, along with Iran and the United States.

Haider al-Abadi, also from Maliki’s Shi‘ite Islamist Dawa party, replaces him as premier. The vice presidential posts are ceremonial.

Reporting by Ned Parker; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
