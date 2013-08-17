Traffic unaffected at Iraq's Umm Qasr port after truck bomb

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Shipping traffic was unaffected by a truck bomb at Iraq’s southern Umm Qasr commodities port on Saturday, a maritime transport official said.

“Shipping movements and unloading operations at Umm Qasr port were not disrupted by the explosion,” Mahdi Askar, an official with the state-run General Company for Maritime Transport told Reuters.

Askar and a provincial official said the blast was caused by a truck bomb. Umm Qasr is near the oil-exporting southern city of Basra. It does not handle crude exports but receives grain shipments and heavy equipment used in the oil industry.