Iraq's President Talabani to be transferred to Germany after stroke

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s President Jalal Talabani is in stable condition and will be transferred to Germany within a day for treatment after suffering a stroke, one of his medical team said on Wednesday.

“Most likely he will be transferred within 24 hours,” Najmaldin Karim, the governor of Iraq’s Kirkuk city who is also part of the president’s medical team, told Reuters.

He said a team of doctors from Germany who had treated Talabani for past illnesses had recommended he be moved there after evaluating him in a Baghdad hospital.