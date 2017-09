Salim al-Jabouri (R), new Prime Minister Haider Abadi (L), a member of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc, speak during a news conference in Baghdad, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s new Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi urged his countrymen to unite in the face of dangerous challenges and cautioned that the road ahead would be tough.

On his Facebook page, Abadi said he would not make unrealistic promises but he encouraged Iraqis to work together to strengthen the country, which is facing a sectarian civil war.