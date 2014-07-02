Iraq's Maliki offers amnesty to tribes who fought government

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki offered an amnesty on Wednesday to tribes who fought the government, but excluded those who had “killed and shed blood.”

“I announce the offer of the amnesty pardon for all tribes and for all people who were involved in acting against state to return to their sanity, and they are welcome. We will not exclude anyone except those who killed and shed blood,” Maliki said in his weekly televised address.