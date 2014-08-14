Governor of Iraq's Sunni heartland seeks U.S. help against militants

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The governor of Iraq’s Sunni heartland Anbar Province said he had asked for U.S. support in the battle against Islamic State militants because opponents of the group may not have the stamina for a long fight.
Ahmed Khalaf al-Dulaimi told Reuters his requests, made in several meetings with the Americans, included air support against the militants who control a large part of Anbar and the country’s north.
