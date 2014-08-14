FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Governor of Iraq's Sunni heartland seeks U.S. help against militants
#World News
August 14, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Governor of Iraq's Sunni heartland seeks U.S. help against militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The governor of Iraq’s Sunni heartland Anbar Province said he had asked for U.S. support in the battle against Islamic State militants because opponents of the group may not have the stamina for a long fight.

Ahmed Khalaf al-Dulaimi told Reuters his requests, made in several meetings with the Americans, included air support against the militants who control a large part of Anbar and the country’s north.

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy, editing by John Stonestreet

