Suicide bomber kills 37 in western Iraq: police officers, medical official
#World News
August 31, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills 37 in western Iraq: police officers, medical official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Thirty seven people were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-packed Humvee military vehicle into a construction site, used by the army and police, according to two police officers and a medical official.

The blast killed 22 security personnel and 15 civilians, the medical and police sources said. The nine-story building under construction, used as a base by security personnel, was located in the center of Ramadi in western Anbar province.

Ramadi and its sister city Falluja have been plagued by fighting between the security forces and the extremist Islamic State and other armed groups since January.

Reporting By Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Ned Parker

