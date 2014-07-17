FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baghdad blast claimed by Islamic State, suicide car bomb kill nine
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Baghdad blast claimed by Islamic State, suicide car bomb kill nine

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State militant group killed three people on Thursday in the centre of Baghdad and a second bomb outside the Iraqi capital killed six people, police and medics said.

The bomb in central Baghdad, claimed by the al Qaeda offshoot, exploded near the Shi‘ite mosque of Abdullah bin Rawah in the main wholesale market of Shorja, the sources said.

The Islamic State said on an affiliated Twitter feed that a man it called Abu Bakr al-Australi (the Australian) had detonated explosives in a vest he was wearing near the mosque.

The other suicide bomber detonated an explosive-rigged car at a checkpoint on the northern exit from Baghdad, killing six people and wounding 18, most of them policemen, sources said.

The army and allied Shi‘ite militia forces are trying to push back Sunni insurgents, who swept through northern Iraq last month to within 70 km (45 miles) of Baghdad.

An army offensive to retake the northern city of Tikrit on Tuesday was repulsed by the insurgents, who forced troops to pull back south of the city on the banks of the Tigris.

The fighting has exacerbated a political crisis in Baghdad, where Shi‘ite caretaker Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki is trying to form a government in the face of opposition from Sunnis, Kurds and some Shi‘ites, three months after Iraq held a parliamentary election.

Iraq’s Shi‘ite clergy as well as Western powers have pressed politicians to overcome their deadlock and agree a new unity government to help tackle the insurgency and prevent Iraq from splitting down ethnic and sectarian lines.

To the north of Baghdad, militants attacked the Turkuman town of Amirli overnight on Wednesday and on Thursday morning, striking from three directions. Nine insurgents and one soldier were killed in the fighting, Amirli mayor Talib Mohammed said.

Police in Muqdadiya, a town 80 km (50 miles) northeast of the capital, said they found 10 corpses with execution-style bullet wounds in their heads and chests on a street late on Thursday. A local morgue source confirmed the deaths.

Residents in the town had on Monday found 12 corpses with execution-style bullet wounds after fighting between Islamic State fighters and the Naqshbandi Army, a group led by supporters of Sunni former dictator Saddam Hussein’s Baath Party. [ID:nL6N0PP34L]

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.