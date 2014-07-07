FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 'no reason to doubt' authenticity al-Baghdadi video
July 7, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says 'no reason to doubt' authenticity al-Baghdadi video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has “no reason to doubt” the authenticity of a video posted on the Internet over the weekend of reclusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the State Department said on Monday.

“We seen, of course, the reports of the video. We have no reason to doubt the authenticity of the video,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Islamic State, a Sunni militant group, has taken control of large areas of Iraq from the Shi‘ite-led government.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu

