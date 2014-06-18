FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunni militants control '75 percent' of Iraq's Baiji refinery: official
#Commodities
June 18, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Sunni militants control '75 percent' of Iraq's Baiji refinery: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. Since Tuesday, black clad ISIL fighters have seized Iraq's second biggest city Mosul and Tikrit, home town of former dictator Saddam Hussein, as well as other towns and cities north of Baghdad. They continued their lightning advance on Thursday, moving into towns just an hour's drive from the capital. Picture taken June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (IRAQ - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Sunni militants have taken control of most of Iraq’s largest oil refinery, located in Baiji in northern Iraq, an official at the refinery said on Wednesday.

“The militants have managed to break in to the refinery. Now they are in control of the production units, administration building and four watch towers. This is 75 percent of the refinery,” an official speaking from inside the refinery said.

He says clashes continue near the main control room with security forces.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Toby Chopra

