Iraqi Kurdistan's leader says supports Iraq's new leader Abadi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden encouraged Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani to work with Iraq’s new prime minister-designate “to build a diverse, inclusive government representative of all Iraqis,” the White House said on Tuesday.

In the telephone call, Barzani also expressed support for the new Iraqi leader, Haider al-Abadi, and “willingness to work with Abadi and other leaders to bring Iraq’s different communities together to confront the nation’s political, economic, and security challenges,” the White House said.