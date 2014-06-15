Suicide blast in central Baghdad kills at least nine: police

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomb blast in central Baghdad on Sunday killed at least nine people and injured 20, police and medical sources said.
The suicide blast, which police said was carried out by an attacker wearing an explosive vest near Tahrir Square in the center of the capital, comes as the federal government battles a Sunni militant-led insurgency that threatens to split the country along ethnic lines.
Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad, Writing by David Sheppard in Arbil; Editing by Erica Billingham