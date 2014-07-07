FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least seven dead in suicide bomb attack in northern Baghdad: sources
#World News
July 7, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

At least seven dead in suicide bomb attack in northern Baghdad: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least seven people including four policemen were killed in northern Baghdad on Monday when a suicide bomber blew up a car packed with explosives at a checkpoint, police and medical sources said.

The sources said that 17 people were wounded at the checkpoint in the mainly Shi‘ite Kadhmiya district.

The prime minister’s military spokesman Qassim Atta was not immediately available for comment.

Security across Iraq remains very volatile as the government battles Sunni Islamist insurgents who have seized large parts of the north and west of the country over the past few weeks.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
