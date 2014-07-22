FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014 / 9:49 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide car bomb kills 23 in north Baghdad: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bombing in northern Baghdad killed 23 people, including nine police officers and wounded 52 others on Tuesday night, police and a local hospital source said.

The car bomb exploded at a police checkpoint in the Kadhimiya district, a mainly Shi‘ite area in the north of the capital, the sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State, the militant group that seized large parts of northern Iraq last month, has claimed several suicide bombings in the capital. Its latest claim was for a wave of bombings on Saturday that killed at least 27 people.

Reporting By Kareem Raheem; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
