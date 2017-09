A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at the site of a car bomb attack in the New Baghdad neighbourhood August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb was detonated in a mainly Shi‘ite district of eastern Baghdad on Tuesday, killing eight people and wounding 20, police and medical sources said.

The bombing in the New Baghdad neighborhood followed a series of blasts in the Iraqi capital on Monday which killed more than 20 people. Police sources said the death toll from Tuesday’s attack was expected to rise.