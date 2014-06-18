FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker Boehner: U.S. should not engage Iran over Iraq crisis
#World News
June 18, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Speaker Boehner: U.S. should not engage Iran over Iraq crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner talks to reporters during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday he does not think the United States should reach out to Shi‘ite-led Iran for help in defeating the Sunni insurgency facing Iraq.

Asked whether he agreed with some other lawmakers that the United States should hold talks with Iran over the crisis in Iraq, Boehner said: “No, absolutely not.”

“I can just imagine what our friends in the region and our allies would be thinking by reaching out to Iran at a time when they continue to pay for terrorism, foster terrorism, not only in Syria and Lebanon but in Israel as well,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
