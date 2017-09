A U.S Army soldier on top of a Humvee vehicle secures a building near a mural representing the map of Iraq in Baghdad's Shi'ite suburb of Sadr City June 10, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up in a gathering of people inside a tent in Baghdad’s Shi‘ite slum of Sadr city, killing at least 16 people, police and medical sources said on Wednesday.