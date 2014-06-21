FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi militants take border post with Syria
June 21, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Iraqi militants take border post with Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANBAR Iraq (Reuters) - Sunni fighters seized a border post on the Iraq-Syria frontier overnight, security sources at the border said on Saturday, a strategic gain which will allow them to move heavy weapons between territory they control in both countries.

The militants, led by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, first moved into the nearby town of al-Qaim on Friday, pushing out security forces, the sources said.

Once border guards heard that al-Qaim had fallen, they left their posts and militants moved in, the sources said.

Reporting by Kamal Namaa; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
