UK's Cameron resumes holiday after crisis meetings on beheading video

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday resumed his holiday in Cornwall, a day after he rushed back to London to chair emergency meetings in response to a video purported to show a man with a British accent beheading a U.S. journalist.

On Wednesday Cameron returned to London from his family holiday in the southern English county of Cornwall to discuss Britain’s response to an Islamic State video which appeared to show the killing of James Foley, an American reporter captured in Syria in 2012.

He said it was “deeply shocking” that a British national was likely to have been involved but ruled out a knee-jerk response to the video or sending British troops into combat in Iraq.

His office said he traveled back to Cornwall on Thursday morning but would be keeping in close contact with officials.