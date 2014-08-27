FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech government approves supply of ammunition to Kurdish forces
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2014 / 5:09 PM / 3 years ago

Czech government approves supply of ammunition to Kurdish forces

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government approved supplying ammunition to Kurdish forces in Iraq, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, to help them fight Islamic State insurgents who have overrun wide areas of northern Iraq.

The spokesman said it was agreed to send ammunition for Kalashnikov assault rifles and machine guns, as well as hand grenades and ammunition for rocket-propelled grenades.

The Czech news agency CTK said the ammunition, worth about $2 million, would be transported to Iraq by U.S. forces.

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Croatia, Canada and Albania had committed to providing “arms and equipment” to Kurdistan, a part of northern Iraq whose forces are allied with the central Baghdad government against Islamic State.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said earlier on Wednesday that Berlin would decide on Sunday on its contribution to forces fighting Islamic State, whose territorial advances threaten to dismember Iraq.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.