EU's Ashton ready to call special meeting on Iraq, Ukraine

Catherine Ashton, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, listens during a joint news conference in Manila, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is ready to call a special foreign ministers’ meeting as early as this week and is talking to EU governments about it, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The meeting is expected to cover conflicts in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza. France and current EU president Italy have been pressing for a special meeting.

An Italian foreign ministry source said that a meeting of EU foreign ministers could be called as early as this week, or at the latest on Monday and Tuesday of next week.