France ready to support efforts to end civilian suffering in Iraq

Armed Shi'ite volunteers from brigades loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take their positions with their weapons on a vehicle during a patrol on the outskirts of Samarra August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Friday that France was ready to take part in action to end civilian suffering in Iraq, and planned talks with international partners to that end.

“The international community cannot ignore the threat represented by the advance of this terrorist group for the local population, the stability not only of Iraq but of the whole region,” said Hollande in a statement.

“France will examine with the United States and other international partners what actions could be undertaken to end civilian suffering. We are ready to take responsibility for our part.”