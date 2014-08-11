FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says does not deliver arms to conflict zones
#World News
August 11, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Germany says does not deliver arms to conflict zones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not send arms to conflict zones, a government spokesman said on Monday, in response to Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani’s call on the international community to arm the Kurds to bolster their battle against Islamic State militants.

“This German government, like its predecessors, has a principle of not exporting arms to any conflict zones or war zones... this is a principle we feel committed to upholding,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a news conference.

A foreign office spokesman added Germany was concentrating on humanitarian aid in its efforts to support Kurds threatened by the advance of Islamic State militants in Iraq.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michelle Martin

