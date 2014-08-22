FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 22, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Germany says regrets any offense caused by Qatar-IS link comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has no evidence that Qatar is financing Islamic State and regrets any offense caused by a minister who suggested there was such a link, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The spokesman said the German government had been in contact with Qatar following the comments by Development Minister Gerd Mueller in a television interview on Wednesday.

“If there were misunderstandings, we regret these,” Martin Schaefer said at a government news conference. He described Qatar as a partner and “important regional player” but said the two countries had differences of opinion on some issues.

A spokeswoman for the development ministry said Mueller’s comments were based on press reports rather than concrete evidence known to the government.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

