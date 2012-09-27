FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Militants attack Iraq jail, free prisoners
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2012 / 9:38 PM / 5 years ago

Militants attack Iraq jail, free prisoners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIKRIT (Reuters) - Militants attacked a prison in the Iraqi city of Tikrit late on Thursday, freeing dozens of inmates and clashing with security guards in the surrounding area, security sources and an eyewitness said.

The prison, which housed several hundred inmates, many of whom are suspected of links with al-Qaeda, was attacked by unidentified gunmen following a car bomb explosion outside the main gate.

“Until now, the prison is in the hands of the gunmen. We are raiding them from time to time, but are faced by their fire,” said one security source, who was participating in efforts to regain control of the jail.

The number of escaped prisoners was not yet clear.

A curfew was imposed on the city, once home to now-executed former president Saddam Hussein.

Iraq’s conflict has eased since its height in 2006-2007 when sectarian slaughter killed thousands. But Sunni Islamists and an al Qaeda affiliate still launch regular attacks, seeking to destabilize the country and undermine its Shi‘ite-led government.

Prison breaks are not uncommon in Iraq. Last September, 35 prisoners facing terrorism charges escaped via a sewage pipe from a temporary jail in the northern city of Mosul, an al Qaeda stronghold.

Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan and Raheem Salman; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Myra MacDonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.