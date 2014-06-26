Iraq PM says Syrian air strikes hit Syrian, not Iraqi, territory: BBC

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Syria has carried out air strikes inside Syria, not Iraqi, territory this week, Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki was quoted on Thursday as telling the BBC according to a revised translation of the quote by the British broadcaster.

Earlier, the BBC published a story which said Maliki had said Syria has carried out air strikes inside Iraqi territory this week. Maliki spoke in Arabic.

The corrected quote said: “Syrian jets did strike Al-Qaim inside the Syrian side of the border. There was no co-ordination involved.” Al-Qaim is the name of a town and a border post on the Iraqi frontier with Syria.