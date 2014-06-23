FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran boosts security along Iraq border over ISIL advance: IRNA
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Iran boosts security along Iraq border over ISIL advance: IRNA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has stepped up surveillance along its long border with Iraq in precaution against a spread of violence from militants who have siezed a swathe of its neighbor, a senior official said on Monday.

Sunni Islamists from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) have mounted a lightening advance toward the Iraqi capital, seizing territory in their quest for a border-less caliphate, spanning the region.

“Due to the unique situation in Iraq and its proximity to our western regions, we have taken duly precautions to shore up control, watch and fortifications along the border,” Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli told reporters.

“But presently we have no worries,” the minister was quoted as saying by the official news agency IRNA.

The ISIL movement consists of an amalgam of Sunni tribesmen, militants and loyalists of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, sharing little but their hatred of the Shi‘ite-led government in Baghdad.

Ruled by Shi‘ite Muslim clergy, Iran has been rattled by the advance of ISIL in Iraq. Tehran has warned it might act to protect sacred Shi‘ite shrines in the neighboring country.

Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.