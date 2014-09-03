FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy may begin weapons deliveries to Iraq Kurds by September 10
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Italy may begin weapons deliveries to Iraq Kurds by September 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy should be able to start deliveries of weapons to Kurdish forces by next week, once final arrangements with Iraqi authorities are completed, Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti told parliament on Wednesday.

Along with other European countries, including Germany and France, Italy has agreed to send Kurdish forces a quantity of light weapons to use against Islamic State militants who have swept into northern Iraq.

The weapons, including 200 machine guns and 2,000 rocket propelled grenades as well as 950,000 rounds of ammunition will come from both its own surplus military stocks as well as from stocks of Soviet-made weapons confiscated during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Pinotti told a parliamentary committee hearing that logistical preparations were underway and deliveries, worth a total of 1.9 million euros ($2.50 million), could begin by Sept. 10 once the final authorization had been received.

She said additional forms of cooperation could be considered including transporting weapons provided by other countries.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.