FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says militant campaign in Iraq bears 'warning signs of genocide'
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 15
August 8, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says militant campaign in Iraq bears 'warning signs of genocide'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at the Ghana Compact Signing Ceremony at the State Department in Washington August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday a campaign by Islamist militants in Iraq bore the signs of genocide and the stakes for the country could not be more clear.

President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had authorized U.S. air strikes to blunt the onslaught of militants in northern Iraq and began airdrops of supplies to besieged religious minorities to prevent a “potential act of genocide.”

“The stakes for Iraq’s future can also not be more clear,” Kerry said on a visit to the Afghan capital, Kabul.

“ISIL’s campaign of terror against the innocent, including the Christian minority, and its grotesque targeted acts of violence show all the warning signs of genocide,” he said, referring to Islamic State militants.

Writing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.