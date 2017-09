(L-R) U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Secretary of State John Kerry listen as President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki address reporters after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, November 1, 2013. Obama told visiting Al-Maliki on Friday that the United States wants an inclusive, prosperous Iraq free of violence. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - RTX14WVM

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki should do more to put sectarian differences aside in his country.

“Prime Minister Maliki and all of Iraqi leaders need to do more to put sectarian differences aside,” Kerry said at a news conference with British Foreign Secretary William Hague.