Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to discuss Iraq and Syria
June 25, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to discuss Iraq and Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet King Abdullah and discuss the crises in Iraq and Syria, he said at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

“President Obama has asked me to travel to Saudi Arabia in order to meet with His Majesty King Abdullah and to discuss regional issues, including the situation in Iraq, and how we can counter the shared threat that is posed by ISIL (the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant), as well as to discuss our support for the moderate opposition in Syria,” he said.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

