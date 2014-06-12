FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish forces in full control of oil city Kirkuk after Iraq army flees
June 12, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Kurdish forces in full control of oil city Kirkuk after Iraq army flees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraqi security forces leave a military base as Kurdish forces take over control in Kirkuk June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

ARBIL Iraq (Reuters) - Kurdish forces are in full control of Iraq’s oil-rich city of Kirkuk after the federal army abandoned its bases there, a Kurdish military spokesman said on Thursday.

Kirkuk lies at the heart of a long-running dispute between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurds, who run their own autonomous region in the north of the country and have an armed force called the peshmerga.

“The whole of Kirkuk has fallen into the hands of peshmerga,” said Jabbar Yawar, referring to the Kurdish forces. “No Iraqi army remains in Kirkuk now”.

The move came after Iraqi soldiers fled their posts in the city of Mosul and several other towns and cities in the face of an onslaught by radical Sunni insurgents from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

ISIL said in a statement it was now advancing on Baghdad.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
