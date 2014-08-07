FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters photographs show Islamic State fighters on Kurdish border
August 7, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters photographs show Islamic State fighters on Kurdish border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Islamic State militants stand guard after controlling a checkpoint in Khazer at the border area of the Kurdish semi-autonomous region, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

KHAZER Iraq (Reuters) - Reuters photographs showed Islamic State fighters controlling a checkpoint at the border area of the Kurdish semi-autonomous region on Thursday.

A security adviser to the Kurdistan Regional Government denied Islamic State had captured the Khazer checkpoint and said there was no threat to the capital Arbil, just a 30 minute drive away.

“Khazer is under peshmerga (Kurdish) control definitively,” said the adviser, on condition of anonymity.

The Sunni militants have been making a dramatic push in the north, routing Kurdish forces, since mounting an offensive over the weekend which has alarmed the Baghdad government and regional powers.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

