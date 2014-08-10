FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurdish president asks world for weapons to fight Islamic State
August 10, 2014 / 1:07 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurdish president asks world for weapons to fight Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARBIL Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani asked the international community on Sunday to provide the Kurds with weapons to bolster their battle against Islamic State militants, whose dramatic push through the north has alarmed Baghdad and Western countries.

Speaking at a press conference with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Barzani said: “We are not fighting a terrorist organization, we are fighting a terrorist state.”

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Larry King

