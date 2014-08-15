FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurds to get Czech weapons at end of August: Prague
August 15, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurds to get Czech weapons at end of August: Prague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic said on Friday it could start delivering firearms and munitions to Kurds fighting Islamic State militants in northern Iraq at the end of August.

“The Foreign Ministry considers the end of August as a realistic date for starting deliveries,” the ministry said.

It did not say how many weapons could be delivered.

Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek was quoted on Wednesday as saying the shipments did not have to come from state warehouses as there were private companies that could deliver the goods. They need a state license for such a trade.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Kevin Liffey

