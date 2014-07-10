FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurdish ministers suspend attendance at Iraq caretaker cabinet meetings
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2014 / 10:03 AM / 3 years ago

Kurdish ministers suspend attendance at Iraq caretaker cabinet meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish ministers said on Thursday they were suspending their attendance at meetings of Iraq’s national caretaker government.

They said in a signed statement the move was in protest at Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki’s branding of the Kurdish capital of Arbil a center for terrorism.

A senior Kurdish official told Reuters that the officials would continue running their ministries, making clear that they “did not pull out from the government.”

Reporting By Ned Parker and Isra'a El Rubei'i in Baghdad and Isabel Coles in Arbil; Writing by Maggie Fick, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.