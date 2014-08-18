Islamic State says kills dozens of Kurdish fighters

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State militants have so far killed dozens Kurdish peshmerga fighters and captured 170 of them, a Twitter site that supports the group said on Monday.

The group has also seized weapons from the Kurds, it said. No details on location were available.

Kurdish commanders and officials and state television said the Kurds have won back some territory, including the Mosul Dam, from the Sunni militants who have routed Kurdish forces in recent weeks.