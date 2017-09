Iraq's Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari attends the preparatory meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers in Kuwait City March 23, 2014, ahead of 25th Arab League Summit which will take place in Kuwait on March 25 for 2 days. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish ministers who suspended their participation in the government of outgoing Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki have rejoined the administration, Iraq’s outgoing foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“I am back in Baghdad as foreign minister,” Hoshiyar Zebari, a Kurd, told Reuters. Maliki infuriated Kurdish leaders by accusing them of harboring terrorists after Islamic State militants swept through northern Iraq in June.