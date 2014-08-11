FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq Shi'ite coalition close to nominating prime minister: deputy speaker
August 11, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq Shi'ite coalition close to nominating prime minister: deputy speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki speaks during a news conference after a meeting with speaker of parliament Salim al-Jabouri in Baghdad July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A bloc comprising Iraq’s biggest Shi‘ite parties is close to nominating a prime minister, the deputy speaker of parliament said on Monday, suggesting Nuri al-Maliki would have to step aside.

Haider al-Abadi’s comments in a tweet came after police sources said special forces and Shi‘ite militias loyal to Maliki had been deployed in strategic areas of Baghdad after he made a defiant speech on television suggesting he would not cave in to pressure to drop his bid for a third term.

Abadi is one of the people that has been mentioned as a possible successor to Maliki.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sandra Maler

