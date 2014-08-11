FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's highest court paves way for Maliki to serve third term
August 11, 2014 / 8:23 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq's highest court paves way for Maliki to serve third term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki speaks during a news conference after a meeting with speaker of parliament Salim al-Jabouri in Baghdad July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s highest court ruled on Monday that Shi‘ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki’s bloc is the biggest in parliament, meaning he could retain his position, state television reported.

The president, according to the constitution, must now ask Maliki to form a new government in Iraq, which is facing a major challenge from Islamic State Sunni insurgents and widepread sectarian bloodshed.

Maliki, serving in a caretaker capacity since an inconclusive election in April, has defied calls from Sunnis, Kurds, some fellow Shi‘ites and regional power broker Iran to step aside to make room for a less polarizing figure.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland

