Iraq's Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki speaks during an interview with Reuters in Baghdad in this January 12, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/Files

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Special forces loyal to Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki were deployed on Sunday night in strategic areas of Baghdad, police said, after he gave a tough speech on television indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop his bid for a third term.

Several police sources also said the forces had taken up positions at key entrances to the sprawling capital.