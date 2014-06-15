FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enhanced U.S. security for Baghdad embassy includes fewer than 100 soldiers
#World News
June 15, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Enhanced U.S. security for Baghdad embassy includes fewer than 100 soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Expanded military support for security at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad will include fewer than 100 soldiers, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

The enhanced security personnel will include Marines and other soldiers, a U.S. military official said on condition of anonymity, shortly after the Obama administration said it would move some embassy staff out of Baghdad and order the military to bolster security at its diplomatic facilities in the Iraqi capital.

The moves came as Iraqi government forces battled to hold off insurgents with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, the Sunni militant group that has seized control of parts of northern Iraq. [ID:nL5N0OW0H2]

Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter Cooney

